This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's no secrecy': Sinn Féin rejects claims about a lack of transparency in vice-president vote

Michelle O’Neill was re-elected as the party’s vice-president last weekend.

By Press Association Friday 22 Nov 2019, 6:45 AM
8 minutes ago 174 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901522
Members of Sinn Féin at Stormont after their meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith yesterday
Image: David Young/PA Images
Members of Sinn Féin at Stormont after their meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith yesterday
Members of Sinn Féin at Stormont after their meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith yesterday
Image: David Young/PA Images

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has rejected claims of secrecy within the party as she defended not publicising details of a vote that saw Michelle O’Neill re-elected vice-president.

O’Neill saw off the challenge of former Stormont minister John O’Dowd in a rare contest for a Sinn Féin leadership role at the party’s Ard Fheis last weekend.

The outcome was announced on Saturday at the event in Derry but the breakdown of the vote among party members was not, prompting accusations of a lack of transparency.

“There’s absolutely no secrecy, there’s no secrecy around anything,” McDonald said yesterday.

“Sinn Féin, unlike other political parties, elect our leadership, I’m sure you are aware that other deputy leaders are simply appointed by the leader in question.

“We’ve had our Ard Fheis and the delegates have had their say and here we are.”

McDonald joined O’Neill and other senior party figures at Stormont yesterday for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith to discuss the powersharing impasse.

Afterwards, the party president, flanked by O’Neill, insisted the vote in Derry was in line with party procedures.

“The result is public, the result is that Michelle O’Neill was returned,” she said.

“This is an internal appointment, we do it by way of a process within the party where delegates come to the Ard Fheis and they cast their vote.

“We do that every year. Last year we had a contest for the position of general secretary and that’s how it is and it’s not the practice to publish figures.

“The result is known, you all know the result, the process is an internal one and it’s now concluded.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie