'There's no secrecy': Sinn Féin rejects claims about a lack of transparency in vice-president vote

Members of Sinn Féin at Stormont after their meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith yesterday

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has rejected claims of secrecy within the party as she defended not publicising details of a vote that saw Michelle O’Neill re-elected vice-president.

O’Neill saw off the challenge of former Stormont minister John O’Dowd in a rare contest for a Sinn Féin leadership role at the party’s Ard Fheis last weekend.

The outcome was announced on Saturday at the event in Derry but the breakdown of the vote among party members was not, prompting accusations of a lack of transparency.

“There’s absolutely no secrecy, there’s no secrecy around anything,” McDonald said yesterday.

“Sinn Féin, unlike other political parties, elect our leadership, I’m sure you are aware that other deputy leaders are simply appointed by the leader in question.

“We’ve had our Ard Fheis and the delegates have had their say and here we are.”

McDonald joined O’Neill and other senior party figures at Stormont yesterday for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith to discuss the powersharing impasse.

Afterwards, the party president, flanked by O’Neill, insisted the vote in Derry was in line with party procedures.

“The result is public, the result is that Michelle O’Neill was returned,” she said.

“This is an internal appointment, we do it by way of a process within the party where delegates come to the Ard Fheis and they cast their vote.

“We do that every year. Last year we had a contest for the position of general secretary and that’s how it is and it’s not the practice to publish figures.

“The result is known, you all know the result, the process is an internal one and it’s now concluded.”