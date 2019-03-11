This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Siptu firefighters call for fire risk assessment of all Celtic Tiger buildings

Siptu said that buildings constructed between 2000 and 2014 was when “so-called light-touch regulation was at its most extreme”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:30 PM
31 minutes ago 2,001 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4535832
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

SIPTU MEMBERS IN the Dublin Fire Brigade have called again for a full risk assessment of properties built or extended during the Celtic Tiger period due to fire safety concerns.

The call for this review comes after a large number of fire safety issues were discovered in a recent survey of apartment blocks built between 2000 to 2014.

The Irish Times reported today that one of the largest property management companies in the state, Keenan Property Management, has said that significant fire safety issues had been discovered in “almost all” of the 60 apartment developments that it manages.

Siptu Sector Organiser, Brendan O’Brien said that this was a “stark, but unfortunately, not an unexpected finding”.

“The company must be commended on the proactive approach which it undertook in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

Local authorities need to show the same degree of concern and undertake a similar survey of all commercial, leisure, nursing and hospital buildings constructed or extended during the period when so-called ‘light-touch regulation’ was at its most extreme.

Siptu’s Dublin Fire Brigade Convenor, Shane McGill, said that a particularly concerning aspect of the survey for the lives and safety of firefighters, was “the lack of proper compartmentation in many of the buildings surveyed”.

“In such a structure, fire can spread easily and in a very unpredictable manner. Fire and gas can spread through cavities to hidden and difficult areas to access, placing lives at greater risk.”

“Local authorities must act now in order to ensure we do not experience a preventable fire tragedy in this country,” Deirdre Taylor said, who is Siptu’s DFB section chair.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    58,709  57
    2
    		Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death
    49,680  32
    3
    		Status Orange warning for north-west as Storm Garreth sweeps in
    41,572  20
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    487  0
    2
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    234  0
    The42
    1
    		Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    31,466  12
    2
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    28,511  35
    3
    		Larmour slots in seamlessly to underline his credentials at fullback
    26,900  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		J.Lo is engaged, and you'd want to see the size of the ring... it's The Dredge
    5,050  0
    2
    		How Much Do You Remember About Cruel Intentions?
    4,349  0
    3
    		A lot of people reckon the wrong person went home on last night's Dancing With The Stars
    4,112  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    HEALTH
    More improvements needed at Stewarts Care, health watchdog finds
    More improvements needed at Stewarts Care, health watchdog finds
    Opinion: We need a fair and transparent system for deciding which expensive new drugs to fund
    Poll: Should sugary snacks and drinks be banned from hospital vending machines?
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie