'We don't want patients lives at risk': Calls for clarity as nationwide hospital workers' strike looms

CONCERN HAS BEEN raised that patients will be used as pawns in the ongoing dispute between Siptu and the health service, which is due back before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) this afternoon.

At the start of the month, Siptu served a notice of a 24 hour strike by 10,000 healthcare workers to be held on Thursday at 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities around the country.

The industrial action will involve Siptu members working in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

When initial talks adjourned last Thursday, Siptu health divisional organiser Paul Bell said that representatives “entered talks today with the employer with no great expectations, so we leave this evening feeling no great disappointment”.

Talks are due to resume this afternoon at the WRC, aimed at averting this Thursday’s planned strike action.

The Irish Patients Association has said its “main concern is that patients are not used as pawns in any industrial dispute”.

In the end, these matters are resolved – we just don’t want patients lives at risk.

CEO Stephen McMahon told TheJournal.ie that it is “vital” that contingency plans that will be in place to mitigate the impact of the potential strike be published.

According to a source at the Trade Union, contingency plans for the strike are due to be published later today.

Siptu has said the strike is part of a dispute regarding “the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme”.

“It is time for the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, to step in and resolve this dispute. Failure to do this will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services,” Siptu deputy general secretary for the public sector John King said.