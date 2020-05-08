This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

National Maternity Hospital: Sisters of Charity to transfer ownership of St Vincent's land to the State

In 2017 the sisters stepped down from the board of the hospital group.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 8 May 2020, 12:13 PM
8 minutes ago 9,585 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094169
Image: Department of HEalth
Image: Department of HEalth

THE RELIGIOUS SISTERS of Charity order is to gift land worth €200 million to the State as it transfers ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group. 

In 2017 the order stepped down from the board of the hospital group. The move came after controversy over the religious congregation’s involvement in the new national maternity hospital, which is to move from Holles St to the same campus as St Vincent’s Hospital. 

The sisters had to get permission from the Vatican to give up its ownership of the land and at the end of last year said the transfer was “imminent”. 

In a statement today, the order said it received approval from the Holy See to transfer ownership and hopes the transfer can be concluded “without undue delays”. 

“This will enable the completion of transfer of ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group site from the congregation to a new, independent, charitable body to be called St Vincent’s Holdings CLG,” it said. 

“The new St Vincent’s Holdings CLG will continue to be a not-for-profit organisation. In the event of the new St Vincent’s Holdings CLG going into liquidation, its surplus assets will be vested with the Charity Regulator and used for future healthcare purposes with similar values, to benefit the people of Ireland.”

It said this now marks the final movement towards completion of all legal, financial and regulatory matters involved in the transfer of the sisters’ 186-year involvement in the hospital.

“We thank everyone who has supported us in recent years as we formalise the final steps towards our departure from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and hope that the transfer can now swiftly move to completion,” said Sr Patricia Lenihan, Superior General, Religious Sisters of Charity.

“We are confident that the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group board, management and staff will continue to provide acute healthcare services that foster Mary Aikenhead’s mission and core values of dignity, compassion, justice, equality and advocacy for all into the future.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie