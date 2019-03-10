This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: We need to talk about Michael Jackson

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 8,597 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4530688

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. We need to talk about Michael Jackson

In this podcast from The Guardian, there’s an interview with the men behind the shocking new allegations about Michael Jackson.

(The Guardian, approx 30 mins listening time)

The Guardian feature writer and columnist Hadley Freeman recently interviewed Robson and Safechuck, as well as Dan Reed, the director of the documentary. She discusses the film with Anushka Asthana. They talk about why the men have chosen to speak out now, and look at how Jackson’s fame affected the public’s perception of what was allegedly taking place.

2. The LGBT switchboard

This piece looks at the UK’s LGBT helpline Switchboard, and the pivotal role it played in helping people in the community. Contributors include the writer and actor Mark Gatiss, and the founder of Stonewall, Lisa Power. 

(BBC, approx 12 mins reading time)

The responsibility Lisa had as a listener really hit home while on holiday in Greece with her girlfriend. A woman who’d been sitting near her on the beach came up to her to thank her for being the first person she had ever spoken to about being gay. “She’d recognised my voice, she remembered my name, and she wanted to tell me what a difference that year had made,” Lisa says.

3. The rise and fall of the man cave

Are man caves a ‘thing’ anymore? And why did they exist in the first place? A deep dive.

(Vox, approx 12 mins reading time)

Man caves boomed in mid- to late aughts, one of those strange suburban spaces that everyone has a glancing familiarity with even if they’ve never been inside one. They were in Super Bowl commercials and sitcoms and The Sopranos, and they were all pretty much the same idea: Rooms that were shrines to television, sports, guitars, semi-nude women, and microwavable finger foods. 

4. The secret of a happy marriage? How to fight

Good advice for you even if you’re not married.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

I hear couples talk about money by casting one partner as the obstacle — the wife wants a vacation, the husband wants a car — instead of noting that life itself presents obstacles. Financial decisions need to take into account the other person’s thoughts, which are often in conflict with one’s own. Many people are conditioned to avoid talking openly about money, so they simmer in silence.

5. The great Star Wars heist

It’s the story behind the Star Wars heist you didn’t know about – and one which had a massive impact on a big fandom…

(Popular Mechanics, approx 38 mins reading time)

That first act of trust ignited a phenomenon. Star Wars collecting became a hobby, then a passion, then a worldwide industry with insurance policies protecting collections worth millions and collectors chasing the rarest and most elusive pieces. In 2017, that hobby would be tested by an aspiring collector, a thief hidden in plain sight, and a rare plastic action figure worth more than your average car.

6. How David Pecker built his tabloid empire on fear

A long profile on the Enquirer boss, which dates back to 2001 but has been brought up to date with comments from Pecker himself.

(Daily Beast, approx 76 mins reading time)

The gangster ethos is another recurring theme. Pecker may be a Jew from the Bronx, but he could pass for an Italian from Palermo. It’s no surprise his favorite film is The Godfather or that he has a penchant for bodyguards and $350 custom Brioni shirts. Delve deeper and it becomes apparent that this is not the usual media story. It reads more like a Mario Puzo novel: betrayal, guns, bomb threats, large wads of cash, and a good marinara sauce. It’s exactly the kind of story you’d expect to find in the tabloids.

AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

Can a good mother abandon her child? That’s what this 2009 article asks, as it tells the story of Lavennia Coover and her son.

(Longform, approx 40 mins reading time)

Eventually, he would finish his nuggets and his fries and his Coke, and he would look up and out the window, and in that instant he would know. And then… Lavennia winced at the thought. Then, it was impossible to predict. He might leap from the truck onto the open road. He’d done worse. Or lunge into the front seat, pummeling her with his fists and feet, sinking his teeth into her arms. He’d done that before, too.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    132,186  309
    2
    		'My name is Lavinia': First rape survivor to waive anonymity tells her story
    85,102  24
    3
    		'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    62,583  32
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid hefty payouts for misusing security cameras in the workplace
    292  0
    2
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    135  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland fight all the way but are no match for France in front of record crowd
    53,701  18
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    40,848  26
    3
    		'There were times when I didn't even ask how much I was getting for the fights - I'd just find out afterwards'
    26,158  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Beyond inspiring': Late Late viewers were united in their admiration of Lavinia Kerwick last night
    17,065  0
    2
    		I tried on 6 high street boilersuits so you don't have to
    4,023  0
    3
    		We asked you which songs always make you cry, and you guys spilled the details
    3,894  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    DRUGS
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    IRELAND
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie