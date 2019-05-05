This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: My childhood growing up in a cult

Settle back in a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 5 May 2019, 9:00 AM
12 minutes ago 844 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4615181
Image: Shutterstock/DTFM
Image: Shutterstock/DTFM

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. My childhood in a cult 

Guinevere Turner was brought up in an isolated commune in Boston, among people who believed the world was set to end soon. She was homeschooled and never saw a doctor. Here, she writes about this life and the impact it had on her.

(New Yorker, approx 22 mins reading time)

I was also raised to believe that we were eventually going to live on Venus. In my early twenties, years after I left the Family, I was describing my childhood to someone and she said, “That doesn’t sound like a commune—it sounds like a cult.” I still balk at this word and all the preconceived notions that come with it. What’s the difference between a commune and a cult? Here’s one: a cult never calls itself a cult. 

2. The stolen kids

This longread is about what happened when a man named Larry Ray moved onto the Sarah Lawrence campus in New York ini 2010, to stay with his daughter and her friends.

(The Cut, approx 50 mins reading time)

Within days of his release, Larry Ray moved onto Sarah Lawrence’s campus. He planted himself in the common area, cooking steak dinners and ordering expensive delivery for Talia and her seven housemates. While they ate, he told them stories in a nasal Brooklyn accent about his long and decorated history as a government agent, his former work as an international CIA operative, how he recovered Stinger missiles off the black market and engineered a cease-fire in Kosovo.

3. The girls of Bessborough

The BBC journeys to Cork to look at the mother and baby home Bessborough,  where unmarried mothers were sent to have babies in 1960s Ireland.

(BBC, approx 26 mins reading time)

Once through the door, her clothes, her savings book, her small stud earrings and her bracelet were taken from her. She was given a uniform – clogs and a starched denim dress. Bridget – like the other arrivals – was told not to speak about her life outside. All of them were given a different name. Hers was Alma – but she couldn’t get used to it.

4. The word ‘fat’ should be reclaimed

Comedian and podcast host Sofie Hagen talks about the word fat, and why she wants it to be reclaimed.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

For several years, the 30-year-old comic has been vocal about what she describes as society’s “deeply ingrained” anti-fat bias and the way it marginalises people, particularly women. On social media, she has highlighted fat phobia in advertising campaigns, inevitably attracting the attention of trolls whose personal abuse can “last for days”.

5. The kids of the global climate strike 

From Uganda to Tokyo, here are the kids of the global climate strike movement.

(Vice, approx 34 mins reading time)

Why has the youth strike movement made such an impact? It has emphasised how many youth actually care so deeply about their lives in relation to this crisis. There is something powerful about a generation fighting back, especially a generation that will be first affected by climate change but is also the last generation to do something about it.

6. The power of a name

How important is a fada, or any other character on a name? Very important, writes Rebecca Tamás.

(Granta, approx 11 mins reading time)

When I started correcting people in earnest I was transitioning from being a student and an ‘emerging writer’, to becoming someone with a ‘career’ in academia, someone who published books. My name appeared more often, and as it did, I couldn’t help but notice the accent was forgotten perhaps two out of every three times. Initially it didn’t seem like a ‘big deal’. And indeed, perhaps it is not one. But how to describe the sense of deflation when someone you respect tweets an incorrect version of your name? When everywhere you go, this slightly wrong version of yourself limps after.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

 Most of Stephen King’s family are writers. Here’s how they make it work.

(New York Times, approx 32 mins reading time)

If reading was a common escape in the King household, it was nonetheless deeply social. They read on tape, but they also took turns reading aloud after dinner, passing around “The Hobbit” or the Narnia chronicles. It followed that writing came to feel like something they all could share as well. Stephen and Tabitha did not take themselves off to quiet sheds or off-site offices to write; they wrote in their own home, upstairs, as their kids, below, wondered what words were being put on the page and played elaborate role-playing games of their own.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie