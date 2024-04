SIX COUNTIES ARE currently under a Status Yellow warning for rain.

A Status Yellow warning was issued yesterday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

This alert kicked in overnight at 12am and will remain in place until midnight.

Elsewhere, Met Éireann also issued a Status Yellow warning for Co Cork at around 12pm today, which kicked into place at 12.30pm and will remain in place until 7pm this evening.

Met Éireann cautioned that there will be heavy rainfall in these counties, making for potential flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

The downpours follow on from Storm Kathleen, which resulted in the entire country being placed under wind warning alerts.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Storm Kathleen, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan noted that further heavy rain was expected in parts today.

O’Donovan said recent rain has been “beyond despairing” for farmers and hit out at “climate deniers in the Dáil”.

“This is not made up, and we know that climate change had a big impact on the Midleton flood experience,” said O’Donovan.

“Some people in the Oireachtas need to start treating this with more haste and stop using it as a political scoreboard against the government.”