A STATUS ORANGE wind warning will be in place for five counties tomorrow as Storm Kathleen is set to hit Ireland.

Met Éireann said the storm will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

This could potentially result in very difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

The Status Orange alert will come into effect for counties Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo at 7am tomorrow and remain in place until 5pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning will also be in place for the rest of the country from 7am to 8pm tomorrow.

The UK’s Met Office has issued Yellow wind warning for all of Northern Ireland. This will be in place between 8am and 10pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said the storm could lead to some fallen trees, difficult travel conditions, displaced debris and loose objects, and some coastal flooding in the rest of the country.

“Storm Kathleen is a significant low-pressure system tracking off the west coast which will bring strong southerly winds and damaging gusts across the country on Saturday,” Met Éireann said.

Deputy head of forecasting Liz Coleman said that because so many people are likely to be travelling home after Easter holidays, drivers “may not be expecting such unseasonably strong and gusty winds”.

She encouraged people to plan their journeys in advance and to keep an eye on the forecast.

“We are likely to see some trees down due to the saturated soils and strong winds. There will be dangerous conditions at sea too, coupled with wave overtopping and coastal flooding in some areas,” she said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has paused all non-essential farm inspections until 22 April, while adverse weather conditions persist.

Cork County Council has also issued advice ahead of the storm after a meeting of its severe weather assessment team.

“Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas,” the Council said in a statement.

The Dursey Cable Car, which connects Dursey Island to the West Cork mainland, will not be running on Saturday and service will resume once wind speeds have died down sufficiently, the Council said.

The Council encouraged people to check its website for updates and to contact it with information on flooding and fallen trees.

Forecast

Looking at today’s forecast, Met Éireann has said it will be a cloudy and rather blustery day with scattered showers throughout.

Some sunny spells will develop this afternoon as the showers become more isolated.

The isolated showers are due to slowly clear away but it will become rather overcast this evening.

Fresh to gusty winds are expected to strengthen as rain spreads over the country tonight, heavy at times.

It will become very windy tomorrow morning as Storm Kathleen tracks north over Ireland’s Atlantic coast.

With reporting by Jane Moore