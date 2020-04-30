Gardaí in Cork seize 300 prescription tablets believed to have been bought on the internet

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a warning about the dangers of buying drugs on the dark web, after 300 prescription tablets were seized in Cork today.

This morning, officers attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit and local gardaí in Skibbereen stopped and searched a man and a woman.

They discovered €900 worth of prescription tablets believed to be Limovan and Valium, subject to analysis.

It is suspected these were bought over the internet and delivered by post.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

The tablets have been sent for analysis and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí said in a statement: “It is illegal to purchase prescription medication on the internet.

Tablets bought through the dark web or other illegal sources pose a real danger to the health of individuals who consume them as the exact makeup and content of the tablet is unknown. On previous occasions this has resulted in death or caused severe health risks.

Anyone with information on the illegal importation, sale or supply of prescription drugs is urged to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.