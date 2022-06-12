Quiz: How much do you know about smartphones?

SMARTPHONES. NEARLY EVERYONE in Ireland has one, but how much do you know about them?

This week, the European Union made an important decision that’ll affect smartphones (you’ll do well on Question 10 if you know what it was).

So, how much do you know about smartphones?

The IBM Simon from 1994 is considered to be the first smartphone (though at the time, it was called a ‘personal communicator’). Which of these features did it have? Alamy Email Camera

GPS QWERTY keyboard But the IBM Simon wasn’t very successful - which one of these was a reason for that? It couldn’t receive faxes The battery life was too short

The name ‘Simon’ didn’t appeal to customers Its clock was set to the wrong time This ‘clamshell’ phone with a hinge and QWERTY keyboard in 1996 had web browsing, email, a calculator, calendar, and other features - who released it? BlackBerry Apple

Motorola Nokia True or false: When BlackBerry phones became popular, the term ‘crackberry’ was used to describe how addictive they were. True False What year did Apple release the first iPhone? Alamy 2001 2004

2007 2010 Which allowed contactless payment by smartphone first - Android or Apple? Android Apple Smartphones can have a ‘kill switch’ that allows the owner to remotely make it unusable if it’s lost or stolen. A US-based initiative pushing for the feature in 2015 was led by New York’s attorney general, San Francisco’s district attorney, and which UK politician? Alamy Arlene Foster David Cameron

Boris Johnson Nicola Sturgeon In 2016, Samsung infamously recalled one of its new phones worldwide only two months post-release after batteries were generating excessive heat and causing fires. Which phone was it? Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Samsung Galaxy Grand Max

Samsung Z2 Samsung Galaxy Note 7 True or false: In 2019, a study found that 72% of people who own a phone in Ireland have a smartphone. Alamy True False What decision did the EU make this week that will affect smartphones? Only carbon-neutral phones can be placed on the market from 2035 Third-party apps will no longer be allowed to use face-recognition software

