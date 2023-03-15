Snow and ice warning in place for five counties, with rain warning to come for parts of Munster

A STATUS YELLOW warning for snow and ice is in effect across Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo.

The alert is in place until 12pm today and Met Éireann advises that falls of sleet and snow this morning could produce some temporary accumulations.

There is also the potential for icy roads and paths and hazardous travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for rain will come into effect across three counties in Munster this afternoon.

There are warnings of prolonged rainfall throughout today and overnight in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The alert is in place from 4pm today until 6am tomorrow morning, and Met Éireann said there is potential for localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Cloudy this morning as rain in the SW & W🌧️ extends to all areas by lunchtime, preceded by sleet/snow🌨️ with some accumulations possible.



Staying wet through the aft & eve☔️ with poor driving conditions & spot flooding.



Highs🌡️ of 2 to 5°C in the north🥶, 7 to 11°C elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/uHh9VkWrZf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 15, 2023

A similar rain alert is in place in Northern Ireland from 2pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Looking ahead, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers for most tomorrow, though some of these showers will be heavy and prolonged with afternoon temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

A very similar outlook is forecast for St Patrick’s Day on Friday, which will be a showery day with sunny spells.

The rain will also continue into the weekend, though current indications are that Sunday will see the wettest of the weather, with a wide band of rain moving in from the west and extending to all areas through the day.