Cold Snaps, Part Two: More dazzling photos of Ireland in the ice, frost and snow

WHILE THIS WEATHER might be downright adversarial for driving, walking and general daily functioning, it does make for some very pretty pictures.

Given that we are typically subjected to deluges of rain, interspersed with fierce mildness, it is not often that Irish weather produces the photogenic results we have seen across the country over the past week.

We’ve collected some of the best photos that The Journal readers have sent in, as well as a couple from PA Images.

Dog playing in the snow, by Ray Brophy

Healys Bridge, Prosperous, Co Kildare, by Paul Lynam

Grand Canal, Prosperous, Co Kildare, by Paul Lynam

Luttrellstown Castle, by Trevor Dargan

Leaf, by Ciaran Acton

Cork Street, by Remy Connolly

Frozen Rose, by Barbara Jacobi

Horses in Drogheda

Curraclone Castle, Stradbally

