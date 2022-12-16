Cold Snaps, Part Two: More dazzling photos of Ireland in the ice, frost and snow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WHILE THIS WEATHER might be downright adversarial for driving, walking and general daily functioning, it does make for some very pretty pictures.
Given that we are typically subjected to deluges of rain, interspersed with fierce mildness, it is not often that Irish weather produces the photogenic results we have seen across the country over the past week.
We’ve collected some of the best photos that The Journal readers have sent in, as well as a couple from PA Images.
Dog playing in the snow, by Ray Brophy
Healys Bridge, Prosperous, Co Kildare, by Paul Lynam
Grand Canal, Prosperous, Co Kildare, by Paul Lynam
Luttrellstown Castle, by Trevor Dargan
Leaf, by Ciaran Acton
Cork Street, by Remy Connolly
Frozen Rose, by Barbara Jacobi
Horses in Drogheda
Curraclone Castle, Stradbally
If you’ve snapped a particularly picturesque photo of this week’s ice, frost or snow, you can submit it here or to tips@thejournal.ie for the chance to have it featured on our site and social media channels.
