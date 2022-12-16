Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 16 December 2022 Dublin: 3°C
PA
# Winter
Cold Snaps, Part Two: More dazzling photos of Ireland in the ice, frost and snow
We want to see your winter wonderland.
345
0
6 minutes ago

WHILE THIS WEATHER might be downright adversarial for driving, walking and general daily functioning, it does make for some very pretty pictures.

Given that we are typically subjected to deluges of rain, interspersed with fierce mildness, it is not often that Irish weather produces the photogenic results we have seen across the country over the past week. 

We’ve collected some of the best photos that The Journal readers have sent in, as well as a couple from PA Images.

Dog playing in the snow, by Ray Brophy

FkGcqzUWIAAlOYm

Healys Bridge, Prosperous, Co Kildare, by Paul Lynam

FkGpE0iX0AA2oY9

Grand Canal, Prosperous, Co Kildare, by Paul Lynam

FkGpi6NXkAE9hfj

Luttrellstown Castle, by Trevor Dargan

image0

Leaf, by Ciaran Acton

leaf

Cork Street, by Remy Connolly

20221208_220645

Frozen Rose, by Barbara Jacobi

FkGMORRWQAcPuYe

Horses in Drogheda

winter-weather-dec-14th-2022 PA PA

Curraclone Castle, Stradbally

winter-weather-dec-16th-2022 PA PA

If you’ve snapped a particularly picturesque photo of this week’s ice, frost or snow, you can submit it here or to tips@thejournal.ie for the chance to have it featured on our site and social media channels.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     