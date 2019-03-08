This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sleet and snow on the way this weekend

It’s going to be quite cold in the coming days.

By Órla Ryan Friday 8 Mar 2019, 9:03 AM
40 minutes ago 7,937 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4529864
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Nathan Shirkey
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Nathan Shirkey

THERE WILL BE rain, sleet and snow in some areas over the weekend, Met Éireann has said.

Rain is expected to spread eastwards to all areas this morning. It will clear this afternoon and evening and be followed by scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range from eight to 12 degrees Celsius with moderate to fresh southerly winds. The winds are due to veer westerly and become strong in the northwest.

There will be clear spells and showers tonight, a few of them wintry in the north. Lowest temperatures will range from one to five degrees, and it will be coldest in Ulster.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly cloudy as bands of showers move eastwards across the country. Some of them will be wintry over Ulster.

Met Éireann has said there will also be some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures will reach five degrees in the north and 11 degrees in the south, with gusty westerly winds.

Snow 

Tomorrow night to due to be cold and breezy with wintry showers, mainly of rain, hail and sleet. These are expected to turn increasingly to snow overnight, especially in Ulster and on high ground.

Lowest temperatures will range from zero to three degrees, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Sunday will be a very cold day with sunny spells and wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. Highest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees, with gusty westerly winds.

On Sunday night, showers will become more isolated. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of zero to two degrees, with frost and icy patches in places.

Monday will start off mainly dry with some sunny spells. It will become a bit milder with highest temperature of seven to 10 degrees.

Southerly winds will gradually strengthen and rain will spread eastward across the country later in the day and on Monday night.

The rain will be heavy in many areas. It will clear overnight with showers following from the west.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police 'not looking for anyone else' after bodies of three people found in Newry
    118,608  51
    2
    		RTÉ won't be playlisting Michael Jackson as it could be insensitive to listeners
    86,137  242
    3
    		Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    75,010  173
    Fora
    1
    		A frequent objector irate about fast food's 'fat arses' is trying to block Supermac's new plaza
    1,551  0
    2
    		Ad-tech firm Finch is ready to nest in Dublin so it can get closer to Europe - and Google
    140  0
    3
    		DataChemist wants to make sense of big-picture intelligence in the data analytics 'arms race'
    104  0
    The42
    1
    		'I rang him and asked if he had retired, and he said 'No I haven't''
    34,586  41
    2
    		FA Cup hero and League One's top scorer included in Mick McCarthy's Ireland squad
    33,001  41
    3
    		Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    30,881  69
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Skin Deep: Here's what I've had to stop doing with my makeup because my skin is getting older
    7,808  0
    2
    		Hozier busked in a NYC subway station, and people are raging they weren't there to witness it
    4,959  1
    3
    		Successful isn't synonymous with self-made so why has Kylie Jenner 'earned' that title?
    4,204  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí to conduct review of investigation into Hawe family deaths
    DUBLIN
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit
    'I don’t see Dublin as Meath’s fight at the minute at all, and I don’t think the players do either'
    FRANCE
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie