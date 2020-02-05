Poll: Do ads on social media impact how you vote?

AS WE ENTER into the final few days of campaigning ahead of Saturday’s general election, political parties are continuing to advertise on social media platforms.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them on adverts on Facebook and Instagram since the start of the campaign.

In the last full week of campaigning, both parties ramped up their adverts on the social media platforms with Fine Gael spending just under €25,000 and Fianna Fáil spending €31,420.

Despite paying tens of thousands of euro to appear in constituents’ news feeds, it is Sinn Féin which is by far the party people engage with most on social media with 47% of all interactions – likes, comments and shares – on Facebook last week, according to data from CrowdTangle.

Let us know: Do ads on social media impact how you vote?

