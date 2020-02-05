This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do ads on social media impact how you vote?

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them on adverts on Facebook and Instagram since the start of the general election campaign.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,925 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4993104
Image: Shutterstock/Koshiro K
Image: Shutterstock/Koshiro K

AS WE ENTER into the final few days of campaigning ahead of Saturday’s general election, political parties are continuing to advertise on social media platforms.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have spent over €100,000 between them on adverts on Facebook and Instagram since the start of the campaign.

In the last full week of campaigning, both parties ramped up their adverts on the social media platforms with Fine Gael spending just under €25,000 and Fianna Fáil spending €31,420.

Despite paying tens of thousands of euro to appear in constituents’ news feeds, it is Sinn Féin which is by far the party people engage with most on social media with 47% of all interactions – likes, comments and shares – on Facebook last week, according to data from CrowdTangle.

Let us know: Do ads on social media impact how you vote?


Poll Results:

No (1353)
Yes (66)
I'm not sure (42)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie