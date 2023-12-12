Social welfare changes creating ‘huge stress and anxiety within Ukrainian community' in Ireland

THE UKRAINE FORUM has called for a “compassionate solution” after the Government agreed to cut social welfare supports for Ukrainians living in state accommodation.

In a statement today, the Ukraine Forum said the changes are creating “huge stress and anxiety within the Ukrainian community here” and could see “hundreds” of children being made “street-homeless”.

Those fleeing the war in Ukraine are currently entitled to a jobseekers’ allowance of €220 per week, but this is set to be cut to €38.80 for new arrivals to the State under plans approved by Cabinet today.

A 90-day limit for state accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine will also be implemented, with a view to enactment by the end of January.

The Ukraine Forum was established in March 2022 following the invasion of Russia and supports the emergency response and welcome of refugees from Ukraine to Ireland.

In a statement today, it said Ireland’s response to the war in Ukraine “has been commendable”.

However, it said that “longer term accommodation options” must now be developed.

The Ukraine Forum added the policies to be implemented from the end of January “seem to be putting short term deterrence over long term planning”.

It said these policies will have “substantial detrimental consequences for real people who have already lost so much and face a very uncertain future”.

The Ukraine Forum said the new social welfare payment of €38.80 per week, in line with direct provision payments, “put people in poverty and does not meet the minimum essential standard of living (MESL)”.

It said the MESL expenditure needed for a one parent family with two children – where accommodation, food and laundry are provided. – is €228.29 a week.

The Ukraine Forum also described the 90-day limit on state accommodation as “impractical”.

“The evidence to support this is the 6,000 people stuck in Direct Provision who have refugee status but cannot leave,” said the Ukraine Forum.

“There is no functioning or affordable rental market in Ireland.

“The impact of this additional insecurity on children in particular is not to be underestimated.”

It claimed that this change will “make hundreds of children street-homeless every month”.

The Ukraine Forum added that the proposals “deflect from the real issue”, which it describes as the “failure to plan for the medium term and the failure of the Department of Housing to step up”.

“This is the elephant in the room and it is not going away,” said the statement.

The Ukraine Forum also remarked that “stable accommodation is critical to unlock” the skills of the Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Ireland and noted that 40% of those who have arrived in Ireland came from “areas utterly destroyed or occupied”.

“They will be in Ireland for a number of years,” said the statement.

“The Government must commit to accelerating the development of a pipeline of medium-term accommodation.

“More than 20,000 families are inappropriately being long-term accommodated in hotels and B&Bs, we know how negative this is for children. We must do better.”

It called for “compassionate solutions” which are “clearly communicated” and said that the changes are creating “huge stress and anxiety within the Ukrainian community here”.

“This war is an enormous humanitarian disaster, our government policy should strive to not add to the trauma of those who have fled,” said the Ukrainian Forum.