Friday 30 October 2020
'Socks come under clothes Miriam': Criticism of government communications after minister's Prime Time comments

Minister of State Damien English has been criticised for his comments on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:28 AM
MINISTER OF STATE at the Department of Enterprise Damien English has said that clothes are “not essential” purchases during Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time, English acknowledged that despite there being a list for essential and non-essential retail during Level 5 it is difficult for a mixed-retail outlet that “is a bit of both” but said that the rules were “not confusing” and were clear. 

The conversation went like this:

English: “There is a list of what’s essential and what’s not essential and it’s difficult for a mixed retail [outlet] who is a bit of both.”

O’Callaghan: “It’s very confusing.”

English: “No no, it’s not confusing. I think we’ve had this discussion on numerous occasions with the retail sector and, to be clear, to try to make it fair the difference now from last March is that all those clothes can still be purchased…”

O’Callaghan: “But Minister, hang on, are socks for your child essential?”

English: “Clothes are not essential. But again, of course in all situations, there’s a bit of commons sense.”

O’Callaghan: “That seems mad Minister.”

English: “Well, again, what’s essential, what’s not essential. The Gardaí are reinforcing the public health message, they’re helping us to do our job, they’re engaging with the retail sector, encouraging them to do the right thing. To be fair, I recognise that the retail sector is doing [its] best to get it right and if changes are needed there’ll be changes made.”

O’Callaghan: “So I can buy a bottle of wine but I cannot but socks for my son?”

English: “Socks come under clothes Miriam.”

O’Callaghan: “But people regard them as essential.”

English: “Exactly…everyone has their own view on [what is essential]. But to be clear…the whole aim to discourage the movement of people as much as we possibly can.”

The row over essential and non-essential retail items has been rumbling on since Level 5 restrictions were introduced last week. 

Essential retailers — supermarkets, hardware shops, pharmacies etc — are permitted to keep their doors open to customers during Level 5 restrictions which are to remain in place until early December.

Non-essential retailers — homeware shops, clothes shops, toy shops and the like — are only allowed to remain open if they offer online delivery or ‘click/phone and collect’ services.

However, some non-essential retailers have complained in recent weeks that essential retailers, many of them larger in size, are able to continue selling non-essential items, taking advantage of the fact that their smaller competitors have had to close their doors to customers.

The current retail guidelines are pretty cut and dry.

Where retailers offer a mix of essential and non-essential goods for sale, the business is required to “make arrangements for the separation” of the non-essential section.

That’s why if you’ve taken a trip to one of the larger supermarkets recently, you’ve probably seen the clothes or the toys section cordoned off.

The regulations are laid out a statutory instrument, which came into force on 22 October.

That instrument provides for the “carrying on or provision of certain businesses and services” subject to a range of conditions.

Crucially, access to the general public is prohibited except in the case “where the premises is used to provide an essential service, provided that such access is granted, or otherwise permitted, only to such part of the premises as is operating solely to provide the essential service”.

In response to English’s comments, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said that children’s clothes “are very clearly essential” as schools are reopening on Monday after mid-term. 

“It is nonsense to close aisles in supermarkets that can additionally support these products and to do so, undermines public confidence in the restrictions as they very clearly seem unnecessarily harsh and obviously don’t in anyway stop the virus from spreading,” said Gannon. 

“The Cabinet need to quickly revisit this decision,” he said. 

Health officials last night confirmed 866 further cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and six more deaths. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

