#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

South Korea’s president calls for peace with North in farewell speech

Moon Jae-in leaves office tomorrow following a single five-year term.

By Press Association Monday 9 May 2022, 7:53 AM
37 minutes ago 1,277 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5758377
South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a farewell speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: PA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a farewell speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a farewell speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: PA

SOUTH KOREA’S DEPARTING president has defended his policy of engaging North Korea, saying in his farewell speech that he hopes efforts to restore peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula will continue.

Moon Jae-in leaves office tomorrow following a single five-year term, handing over presidential power and responsibilities to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who has accused him of being “subservient” to North Korea and promised to take a tougher stance on the North’s nuclear programme.

“Peace is the condition for our survival and prosperity. I heartily hope that efforts to resume dialogue between South and North Korea and establish denuclearisation and peace would continue,” Moon said in the nationally televised speech.

When Moon took office in 2017, he found little room to manoeuvre diplomatically because of North Korea’s torrid run of nuclear and missile tests.

But he eventually seized an opportunity to reconcile with North Korea when its leader Kim Jong Un abruptly reached out to Seoul and Washington in early 2018 for talks on the future of its advancing nuclear arsenal.

Kim first sent his powerful sister to South Korea for talks with Moon and to let her to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February 2018.

The two Korean leaders met three times for summits later in 2018, taking steps to lower tensions at the border and allowing rare exchange programs involving singers, basketball teams and others. Moon also lobbied hard to broker now-stalled nuclear diplomacy between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump.

But after the North Korea-US diplomacy collapsed in 2019, Moon has faced withering criticism that his engagement policy only helped North Korea buy time and prefect its weapons programme in the face of US-led sanctions and pressure campaign on the North.

Pyongyang eventually urged Moon not to interfere in its dealings with the United States and unleashed crude insults on him.

In his last speech, Moon claimed his government helped ease the danger of war on the Korean Peninsula and bring up hopes for peace through diplomacy.

“The reason why we failed to move forward further wasn’t because we lacked efforts and a determination to do that. There was a barrier that we can’t overcome only with our determination. It’s a barrier that we should overcome,” Moon said, without clarifying what the obstacle was.

Last month, Moon and Kim exchanged their final official letters expressing hope for improved bilateral relations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But some experts say the way North Korea described the letters, in which it highlighted Moon’s vow to continue campaigning for Korean reunification even after leaving office, reflected its intent to divide public opinion in South Korea and discourage Seoul’s new government from taking a hard line toward Pyongyang.

During a massive military parade in Pyongyang three days after the letter exchange was announced, Kim pledged to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons and threatened to use them proactively if provoked.

In recent months, Kim’s military has also been test-launching a spate of missiles targeting South Korea, Japan or the mainland US.

Some experts say Kim aims to rattle Yoon’s incoming government while modernizing his weapons arsenal and pressuring the Biden administration into relaxing sanctions on it.

South Korean officials say North Korea also appears to be preparing for its first nuclear test since 2017.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie