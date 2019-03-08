This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down in Atlantic Ocean after successful test

It was the first private space mission to the International Space Station.

By AFP Friday 8 Mar 2019, 3:17 PM
31 minutes ago 1,188 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4530931

THE SPACEX DRAGON capsule successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday after more than six days in space, completing its demonstration mission for US space agency NASA.

“Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed!” the SpaceX account tweeted along with an image of the capsule showing its four main white and orange parachutes deployed as two boats sped toward it.

Live footage from NASA showed the capsule’s main parachutes opened without a problem, and it splashed down at 8:45 am (1.45pm Irish time), completing a mission to demonstrate that it could reliably and safely carry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Launched on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Dragon docked at ISS the following day before detaching earlier today for its return to Earth.

It represents the first private space mission to the ISS, as well as the first time a space vessel capable of carrying people was launched by the US in eight years.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, was selected along with the Boeing group by NASA in 2014 to develop the next generation of space vehicles for US astronauts, after the end of the 1981-2011 space shuttle program.

Only a test dummy was aboard for the test, but the first manned flight aboard Dragon is scheduled for July with two astronauts — a date that could be postponed until later this year.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sleet and snow on the way this weekend
    39,994  13
    Fora
    1
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		10-man Arsenal facing huge battle to reach Europa League quarter-finals after disastrous night in France
    9,299  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    889  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley
    Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    GARDAí
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie