#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

SpaceX launches first completely civilian-crewed rocket into orbit as Chinese astronauts return

The Dragon capsule’s two men and two women will spend three days circling the world.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 7:18 AM
1 hour ago 3,048 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5550322
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPACEX HAS SENT the first-ever all civilian-crewed rocket into orbit from the Kennedy Space Centre.

The company’s first private flight blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor.

It was the first time a rocket left Earth without any professional astronauts on board as Chris Sembroski, Dr. Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman, and Hayley Arceneaux made their way to Space.

SpaceX’s recycled rocket soared in early hours of this morning Irish time from the launch pad in Florida which has been used by the company’s three previous astronaut flights for Nasa.

But this time, the Dragon capsule aimed for an unusually high orbit, 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule’s two men and two women will spend three days circling the world, before splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Meanwhile three Chinese astronauts have completed the country’s longest crewed mission and started their journey home today after 90 days at the Tiangong space station conducting spacewalks and scientific experiments.

“The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft has successfully separated from the space station’s core module,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

The mission was part of China’s heavily promoted space programme, which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon.

The craft carrying the three taikonauts is expected to return to earth on Friday, state-run China Aerospace news reported.

The launch of Beijing’s first crewed mission in nearly five years coincided with the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on 1 July, and was the highlight of a massive propaganda campaign.

Tiangong, meaning “heavenly palace”, is expected to last at least 10 years.

The core module of the space station, where the astronauts lived, has separate living spaces for each astronaut, a “space treadmill” and an exercise bike, as well as a communication centre for emails and video calls with ground control, China’s space administration said.

The mission is headed by Nie Haisheng, a decorated airforce pilot in the People’s Liberation Army who previously participated in two space missions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The two other astronauts, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, are also in the military.

The Chinese space agency is planning a total of 11 launches before the end of next year, including three more crewed missions that will deliver two lab modules to expand the 70-tonne station.

China’s space ambitions have been fuelled in part by a US ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station, a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan.

The ISS is due for retirement after 2024, although NASA has said it could potentially remain functional beyond 2028.

Will reporting from © AFP 2021 and Niall O’Connor

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie