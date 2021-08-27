Spanish fishing vessel to be handed over to gardaí after being seized by Naval Service

A SPANISH fishing vessel has been detained by the Irish Naval Service today.

The Lé William Butler Yeats vessel detained the Spanish registered vessel within the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone.

The detention was made in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The vessel will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021.

The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service legal agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the State.