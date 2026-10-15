Your essential TV guide for this weekend’s live sport

KEITH ANDREWS’ BRENTFORD host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (Premier Sports), Troy Parrott and Real Betis will seek to topple high-scoring Barcelona on Saturday evening (Premier Sports), and cross-Pennines rivals Leeds and Manchester United face off in the early Super Sunday fixture (Sky Sports). The Champions Cup returns with Leinster, Connacht and Munster all featuring back-to-back on Premier Sports from 3:15pm on Saturday, while the Dublin Senior Football Championship reaches its conclusion late on Sunday afternoon, live on TG4.

Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO