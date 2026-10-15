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Sports listings

Your essential TV guide for this weekend’s live sport

Put the feet up, and TV on.
1.49pm, 15 Oct 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

KEITH ANDREWS’ BRENTFORD host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (Premier Sports), Troy Parrott and Real Betis will seek to topple high-scoring Barcelona on Saturday evening (Premier Sports), and cross-Pennines rivals Leeds and Manchester United face off in the early Super Sunday fixture (Sky Sports). The Champions Cup returns with Leinster, Connacht and Munster all featuring back-to-back on Premier Sports from 3:15pm on Saturday, while the Dublin Senior Football Championship reaches its conclusion late on Sunday afternoon, live on TG4.

Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

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