Spot flooding expected as Status Orange warning issued for Tipperary and Waterford

A STATUS ORANGE rainfall warning has been issued for Tipperary and Waterford with a possibility of spot flooding.

Met Éireann issued the warning in addition to a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The Status Orange warning will be in place from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said: “Heavy rain during the period will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm possible in some parts.”

The Status Yellow warning for Cork, Kilkenny and Wexford is also in place from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow. It’s expected there will be “spells of rain during the period with spot flooding likely,” Met Éireann said this morning.

The forecaster said that there will also be “outbreaks of rain over much of the country” today and that rain will be heaviest over Munster and south and east Leinster.