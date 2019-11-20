This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Spot flooding expected as Status Orange warning issued for Tipperary and Waterford

The warning is valid from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 10:39 AM
10 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4898544
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE rainfall warning has been issued for Tipperary and Waterford with a possibility of spot flooding.

Met Éireann issued the warning in addition to a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Kilkenny and Wexford. 

The Status Orange warning will be in place from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow. 

Met Éireann said: “Heavy rain during the period will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm possible in some parts.”

The Status Yellow warning for Cork, Kilkenny and Wexford is also in place from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow. It’s expected there will be “spells of rain during the period with spot flooding likely,” Met Éireann said this morning. 

The forecaster said that there will also be “outbreaks of rain over much of the country” today and that rain will be heaviest over Munster and south and east Leinster. 

