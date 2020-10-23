#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Square Tallaght postpones €100 million expansion due to Covid-19

Owners said that plans had only been temporarily halted.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 23 Oct 2020, 3:19 PM
The Square Tallaght has been open since the 1990s.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A €100 MILLION expansion plan at The Square in Tallaght will not be going ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Sigma Retail Partners, the company behind the Dublin shopping centre, confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the plans had been put on hold temporarily because of the impact of the virus. 

“Unsurprisingly, given the year that the country has faced, expansion plans are temporarily impacted,” said Marcus Wren, the Managing Director at Sigma Retail Partners. 

“However we are still very active with exciting medium and long term plans for The Square. Right now we’re focused on our 30th birthday celebrations and doing all we can to continue to support the local community,” Wren said. 

The Square, which was opened in 1990 by Taoiseach Charlie Haughey, is celebrating 30 years in operation. When launched, it was the biggest shopping centre in Ireland – with 45,000 people attending the opening. 

While it currently has over 160 shops, a €100 million expansion had been scheduled for 2021 that would have introduced new restaurants and attracted new retailers such as Penneys. 

This would have followed a number of extensions and refurbishments over the years. 

Dominic McGrath
