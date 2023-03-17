Advertisement

Friday 17 March 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# St Patrick
QUIZ: How much do you know about the man behind the holiday?
Test your knowledge of our patron saint.
3.0k
2
35 minutes ago

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE both at home and abroad are putting on their green clothing to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Our patron saint was said to have driven the snakes out of Ireland and to have played a big role in bringing Christianity to the nation.

But how much do you know about the man himself?

St Patrick’s Day is celebrated all across the world, but which other country has named St Patrick as its patron saint?
Richard Cummins / Alamy Stock Photo
ronstik / Alamy Stock Photo
Latvia
Seth Lazar / Alamy Stock Photo
Nigeria

Images & Stories / Alamy Stock Photo
Indonesia
Yadid Levy / Alamy Stock Photo
Peru
What originally took St Patrick to Ireland?
Gareth McCormack / Alamy Stock Photo
Missionary work
He had family here

Slavery
A want to travel
St Patrick’s birth name was Maewyn Succat. Then why do we call him Patrick?
David Lyons / Alamy Stock Photo
People couldn’t pronounce Maewyn
It was his childhood nickname

He took on a new name in Ireland
He changed his name when he became a priest
Where did the first St Patrick’s Day parade take place?
Lee Brown / Alamy Stock Photo
America
Ireland

Wales
France
St Patrick's Day is all about green, but what colour was originally associated with the saint?
Vibrant Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo
Blue
Orange

Yellow
Red
We celebrate St Patrick’s Day on 17 March, but has St Patrick been formally canonised by the Catholic Church?
eye35.pix / Alamy Stock Photo
Yes
No
There are nineteen bells at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. How much does the heaviest one weigh?
Alpineguide / Alamy Stock Photo
1,000 kg
3,000 kg

5,000 kg
7,000 kg
Why is St Patrick's Day celebrated on 17 March?
Peter Muhly / Alamy Stock Photo
It's thought to be the day he died
It's believed to be the day he first came to Ireland

It's thought to be the day he established his first church
A date was chosen at random
St Patrick's is closely associated with Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo. Why?
scenicireland.com / Christopher Hill Photographic / Alamy St
It's said that he spent 40 days praying and fasting at the top of it
It's thought that he died here

He established a church there
He is said to have often preached there
According to legend, Jesus showed St Patrick a cave on Lough Derg in Co Donegal that is an entrance to Purgatory. It's now a popular pilgrimage; what one meal do pilgrims have on this retreat?
Topseee / Alamy Stock Photo
Tea/coffee (no milk), dry wheaten bread or toast and oatcakes
You don't get to eat

Water and bread (no butter)
Water and bread (butter allowed)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
RM Ireland / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
You're a pilgrim to Lough Derg
Share your result:
Eye Ubiquitous / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
See you on Croagh Patrick
Share your result:
Joel Villanueva / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
The Chicago River on Patty's Day
Share your result:
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
You're one of the snakes he drove out
Share your result:

