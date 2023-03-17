Advertisement

# feeling green
In pictures: St Patrick's Day parades around the country
There were floats of every shape and size around the country.
6 minutes ago

ST PATRICK’S DAY sees parades of every shape and size in towns and villages around Ireland.

From marching bands to birds on bikes, there was plenty of variety in the floats to be seen.

Here are some of the highlights

Dublin

City centre

parade-st-patricks-dublin Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

CMK17032023_St Patricks Festival_Dublin_Parade_024 Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

Rush

Cork

Kerry

Killarney

Dingle

Limerick

Belfast

