In pictures: St Patrick's Day parades around the country

ST PATRICK’S DAY sees parades of every shape and size in towns and villages around Ireland.
From marching bands to birds on bikes, there was plenty of variety in the floats to be seen.
Here are some of the highlights
Guess who showed up @newschambers pic.twitter.com/qLijl6xyKg— Rush Tourism (@RushTourism) March 17, 2023
The main attraction is lining up🚜🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/HxZPUHLysu— Rush Tourism (@RushTourism) March 17, 2023
Great to have members of Óglaigh na hÉireann lead the Rush #StPatricksDay2023 parade again this year with the St. Maurs Pipe Band☘️🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/7MOabQFNhA— Niall Gosson- NGosson Agri (@NGosson) March 17, 2023
The pulse of a people….— Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) March 17, 2023
Ireland’s earliest St Patrick’s Day parade has taken place in Dingle (6am). A tradition dating back to the Land War of 1880s when the British authorities tried to prevent parades, banning gatherings “between sunrise and sunset.” pic.twitter.com/g8kdOl3X59
Now that's what I call a Green Party! pic.twitter.com/HlHZvIn90a— Peadar Ó Fionnáin (@PeadarDingle) March 17, 2023
Dingle Fife & Drum lead the way for the early morning St. Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Tosnú maith don lá. Beannachtaí Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Daoibh go léir ó nDaingean Uí Chúis i gCorca Dhuibhne. Bain súp as! pic.twitter.com/5cVNqVT9c1— Breandán Fitzgerald (@breandanfitz) March 17, 2023
What a wonderful spectacle. The Ukrainian community in #Limerick, displaced by the war, say thanks with a huge float in this year's #StPatricksDay parade. pic.twitter.com/FXwjgFbNzE— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 17, 2023
