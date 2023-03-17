In pictures: St Patrick's Day parades around the country

ST PATRICK’S DAY sees parades of every shape and size in towns and villages around Ireland.

From marching bands to birds on bikes, there was plenty of variety in the floats to be seen.

Here are some of the highlights

Dublin

City centre

Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Clare Keogh

Clare Keogh

Rush

The main attraction is lining up🚜🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/HxZPUHLysu — Rush Tourism (@RushTourism) March 17, 2023

Great to have members of Óglaigh na hÉireann lead the Rush #StPatricksDay2023 parade again this year with the St. Maurs Pipe Band☘️🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/7MOabQFNhA — Niall Gosson- NGosson Agri (@NGosson) March 17, 2023

Cork

Darragh Kane

Darragh Kane

Kerry

Killarney

Valerie O'Sullivan

Valerie O'Sullivan

Valerie O'Sullivan

Dingle

The pulse of a people….

Ireland’s earliest St Patrick’s Day parade has taken place in Dingle (6am). A tradition dating back to the Land War of 1880s when the British authorities tried to prevent parades, banning gatherings “between sunrise and sunset.” pic.twitter.com/g8kdOl3X59 — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) March 17, 2023

Now that's what I call a Green Party! pic.twitter.com/HlHZvIn90a — Peadar Ó Fionnáin (@PeadarDingle) March 17, 2023

Dingle Fife & Drum lead the way for the early morning St. Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Tosnú maith don lá. Beannachtaí Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Daoibh go léir ó nDaingean Uí Chúis i gCorca Dhuibhne. Bain súp as! pic.twitter.com/5cVNqVT9c1 — Breandán Fitzgerald (@breandanfitz) March 17, 2023

Limerick

What a wonderful spectacle. The Ukrainian community in #Limerick, displaced by the war, say thanks with a huge float in this year's #StPatricksDay parade. pic.twitter.com/FXwjgFbNzE — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 17, 2023

Belfast

PA PA