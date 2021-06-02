#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fencing put around St Stephen's Green bandstand to protect from 'any further damage'

Sections of the Cork city quays will also be fenced off after “recent large public gatherings”.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 7:29 PM
30 minutes ago 4,274 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5456105
File image from inside the St Stephen's Green bandstand.
Image: Peter Mccabe
File image from inside the St Stephen's Green bandstand.
File image from inside the St Stephen's Green bandstand.
Image: Peter Mccabe

THE BANDSTAND IN St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has been fenced off to protect the structure “from any further damage”, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has said. 

This follows large crowds of young people gathering in St Stephen’s Green yesterday. Videos showed a group of people inside the bandstand at one point in the evening. 

“We want visitors to enjoy the Green but OPW must also protect vulnerable historic features from vandalism and anti-social behaviour,” the OPW said in a statement. 

“We hope visitors will continue to enjoy the beautiful surrounds of the Park this weekend. The OPW appeals to the public to respect this important heritage site and its historic features, to respect our staff and fellow visitors, to bring their waste home with them and to behave responsibly when in the Park.” 

A man was brought to hospital after being assaulted in the Green at around 4.40pm yesterday.

The OPW said it is “liaising with An Garda Síochána in relation to the policing of St Stephen’s Green on an ongoing basis and will respond to any incidents should they arise”.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said she will ask the OPW about this fencing, along with asking about extending the park’s opening hours. 

In Cork, sections of the city quays have been fenced off “in the interest of public safety” and to accommodate shipping traffic.

A statement from the Port of Cork said this decision follows “recent large public gatherings at the City Quays”. 

The fencing will be put up this week and is set to stay in place until further notice. 

Fencing will be put around areas around berthed commercial vessels, plant or port equipment stored on the quayside and cargo stored on the quays.

“The Port of Cork would like to remind the public that the city quays are a 24/7 working Port area with commercial ships, plant and other equipment and HGV traffic in operation. The Port of Cork utilises the City Quays predominately for dry or break bulk cargo,” the port said in a statement.

“There are health and safety risks associated with large public gatherings on the quays and the public are advised not to congregate in this area.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

