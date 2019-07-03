Teenager to appear in court charged with fatal stabbing in Waterford

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court this evening charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of man in Waterford last year.

The incident happened in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of 26 July 2018

The 25-year-old deceased was discovered at the scene and treated for a stab wound before being removed to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man being charged in connection with the fatal stabbing will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at 9pm.