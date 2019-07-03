This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Teenager to appear in court charged with fatal stabbing in Waterford

The stabbing took place in Dunmore East last year.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 8:11 PM
20 minutes ago 1,604 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709283
The Shanakiel area of Dunmore East.
Image: Google Maps
The Shanakiel area of Dunmore East.
The Shanakiel area of Dunmore East.
Image: Google Maps

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court this evening charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of man in Waterford last year. 

The incident happened in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of 26 July 2018

The 25-year-old deceased was discovered at the scene and treated for a stab wound before being removed to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man being charged in connection with the fatal stabbing will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at 9pm.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

