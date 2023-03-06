One person dies and eight injured in US concert stampede

ONE PERSON HAS died and eight more have been injured after a crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York amid apparent fears that shots had been fired.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late yesterday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, according to a statement from Rochester police Lieutenant Nicholas Adams.

A 33-year-old woman has died and two people were left in critical condition due to their injuries.

Another six people were taken by private vehicles to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat Chronicle newspaper reported.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was “praying everybody is ok”.

Officers responded around 11pm to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Lt Adams said, but later determined injuries were not consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Lieutenant Adams said.