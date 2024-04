THE JURY IN the Stardust inquest has sought further legal guidance on their sixth day of deliberations into the cause of death of the victims of the fire.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane read out questions by the 12-person jury in the Dublin District Coroner’s Court today, as they continue their deliberations into the circumstances of the deaths of the 48 people who lost their lives when fire consumed the Stardust nightclub in Artane in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981.

The first question was in reference to the standards that existed at the time of the fire in 1981, and the jury asked if the coroner could provide clarification on the approach or interpretation of what is to be understood by the word “standard”.

The jury asked if “standards” are to be understood as normal behaviour at the time of the fire or to be understood as codified laws, regulations or byelaws.

Other questions related to the general questionnaire the jury were furnished with at the start of their deliberations.

Dr Cullinane told the jury she would answer their questions tomorrow, after which time they will continue their deliberations in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital.