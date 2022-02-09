Stardust inquest to move to the Rotunda Hospital after concerns over possible delay

A protest was held by families outside the Department of Justice in January around venue concerns.

A NEW VENUE for the Stardust inquest has been selected by the Department of Justice, following concerns from campaigners that the inquests would be delayed.

The Pillar Room in the Rotunda Hospital has been selected for the inquests.

Originally, the RDS was selected to host the inquests after they were ordered in 2019, but due to delays the lease on the venue was due to expire at the end of February.

In a letter sent to Senior Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and seen by The Journal, Oonagh Buckley, the Deputy Secretary General at the Department of Justice said that multiple venues were considered for the inquest.

“We have been liaising with the Office of Public Works with a view to securing a suitable and appropriate venue, subsequent to the existing arrangement with the RDS which will come to an end later this month,” said Buckley.

“I can advise that the Pillar Room at the Rotunda Hospital, located at the end of O’ Connell Street, in the heart of the city, has been secured to facilitate the Inquests.

“It is felt that this venue provides an appropriate setting and is of sufficient scale to accommodate the inquests.”

Buckley said that as the venue is centrally located within Dublin city, it will be an easily accessible venue for families and other participants.

The final licence agreement is still subject to finalisation, according to Buckley.

Previously, the families of the 48 people who died in the Stardust tragedy in February 1981 held a protest outside the Department of Justice calling for a new venue to be secured.

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed the news of the new venue, saying it will be a relief to the families due to it being located in central Dublin.

Boylan called for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to engage with families on the ongoing issues surrounding the jury for the inquest.

“It is incumbent on the Minister for Justice to engage with the families on the outstanding issue regarding jury selection,” said Boylan.