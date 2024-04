A NEW REPORT has highlighted a “stark deterioration” in the mental health of LGBTQI+ people in Ireland since 2016.

While the report notes that Ireland has made significant progress since 2016, it adds that more work is needed to ensure that all LGBTQI+ people are “equal, safe, included and valued across Irish society”.

The new report, titled Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland, is a follow-up to 2016’s LGBTIreland study.

Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland was conducted by a team of researchers in Trinity College Dublin, in association with Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland.

It consists of two parts – the first is a module focusing on the mental health of the LGBTQI+ community in Ireland and relies on data from 2,806 participants.

The second focuses on attitudes of the general public towards LGBTQI+ people and consists of two nationally representative surveys with around 1,000 people in both cases; one study via a telephone interview, and the other administered online.

When compared to the 2016 study, there has been a 17% increase in symptoms of severe or extremely severe depression, a 30% increase in symptoms of severe or extremely severe anxiety, and a 33% increase in symptoms of severe or extremely severe stress.

Young people

Among the 631 people aged between 14 and 18 who participated in the study, half had experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, while this figure stood at 66% when it came to anxiety.

More than four in ten (41%) had experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of stress, and 59% had a possible eating disorder.

More than seven in ten (72%) had self-harmed, 77% reporting having experienced suicidal ideations, and a third had made a suicide attempt.

When it came to people aged 19-25, there was a slight decrease in each mental health measure.

More than a third (35%) experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, and this figure was 47% when it came to anxiety and 29% for symptoms of stress.

Close to half (47%) had a possible eating disorder, 65% had self-harmed, and 75% had reported having suicidal ideations.

A third had made a suicide attempt.

Of the overall total of 2,806 people who participated in the study, between 25% and 34% had experienced severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress (27%, 34%, and 23% respectively).

Over half (52%) had self-harmed, 64% had reported suicidal ideations, and 26% had made a suicide attempt.

When asked to explain the factors surrounding self-harm, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts, people pointed to internal factors such as feelings of shame, confusion regarding one’s identity, and self-hatred and an inability to accept themselves.

External factors were also noted, such as family rejection, negative media, bullying and discrimination, societal rejection, and negative attitudes from family, friends, or wider society.

In response to the mental health challenges, 60% of participants had sought professional help for a mental health problem in the past five years.

Being LGBTQI+ in school

Meanwhile, close to half (49%) had reporting experienced LGBTQI+ bullying in school, and 62% reported that such bullying was not actively addressed within their school/

More than a quarter (26%) reported having skipped school to avoid bullying and close to a third (32%) thought about leaving school due to negative treatment related to being LGBTQI+.

Some 7% did end up leaving school early due to negative treatment related to being LGBTQI+.

The situation for transgender or gender non-confirming participants was even more stark.

When compared to cisgender participants, trans and gender non-conforming participants were two times more likely to feel as though they don’t belong in school, and 1.5 times more likely to experience LGBTQI+ bullying.

Three-quarters reported not having access to gender neutral bathrooms and facilities in school, 57% experienced the incorrect use of name or pronouns towards them, and close to half (46%) reported not being free to wear clothing that aligned to their gender identity.

Elsewhere, 72% of participants said they experienced verbal abuse due to being LGBTQI+, 51% reported feeling unsafe with showing affection with a same-sex partner in public, and 25% have been punched, hit, or physically attacked due to being LGBTQI+.

Views of the general public

Of the people surveyed via phone or online, 84% said they would be comfortable with their children being lesbian, gay, or bisexual.

This figure dropped to 69% when it came to people saying that they would be comfortable with their children being transgender.

Meanwhile, 87% said they would be comfortable working closely with someone who is transgender.

However, the report found that knowledge of LGBTQI+ experiences among the general public was low.

Participants were asked to agree or disagree that they were “very knowledgeable” about the experiences of lesbian or gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex people.

While 39% agreed or strongly agreed that they are very knowledgeable about lesbian and gay experiences, this figure dropped to 31% when asked about bisexual experiences, 18% for transgender experiences, and 7% when it came to intersex experiences.

The report’s authors said this highlights the importance of ongoing education campaigns and supports.

‘Rallying cry’

Speaking about the study findings, CEO of Belong To Moninne Griffith described it as “disheartening and upsetting” but not “surprising”.

“Anti-LGBTQI+ and particularly anti-trans attacks are on the rise, and we are seeing increasing levels of hate directed at our community,” said Griffith.

Noting increased depression, anxiety, and stress levels, Griffith said: “These upsetting findings should serve as a rallying cry to the Government, policymakers and allies to work with us to end anti-LGBTQI+ stigma and discrimination.”

Meanwhile, Agnes Higgins, Professor in mental health at Trinity College Dublin, who led the research team, noted that a “significant proportion of those under 25 years of age are struggling with their mental health”.

She remarked that schools can be a “challenging place” for LGBTQI+ student and that “harassment and anti-LGBTQI+ hate speech is still a reality for many LGBTQI+ people in Ireland”.