TODAY IS INDEPENDENCE Day in the United States.

The Fourth of July marks the day that the Declaration of Independence was adopted, all the way back in 1776.

And today, we will mark it exactly how the Founding Fathers would have wanted: A quiz based loosely on the United States of American’s flag.

What do the stars represent on the US flag? States Former presidents

National parks The night sky over the open prairie What do the stripes represent? The 13 Founding Fathers Times of war separated by times of peace

The first 13 colonies to declare independence Nothing really, but they look nice, right? What flag is this? Wikimedia The flag of the British Empire in the United States. The first national flag of the United States.

The flag flown by the Union during the Civil War. It's actually London's original flag, which the Stars and Stripes was copied from. What's the first line of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes? I'm going to Wichita Don't wanna hear about it

I'm gonna fight 'em all O say can you see What is the closest star to the Sun? NASA Technically Jupiter Sirius

Proxima Centauri Barnard's Star What film star has won the most Oscars? Shutterstock Meryl Streep Katharine Hepburn

Jack Nicholson Nicky Ryan Where were the two lads who founded Stripe born? Shutterstock Limerick Donegal

Cork Proxima Centauri What was the original purpose of a racing stripe? Wikimedia To make the car go faster. Purely aesthetic.

Old types of paint would peel quickly on fast cars, so keeping the colour to stripes meant less paint to touch up. To identify cars during a race. Who is the star of 1981 film Stripes? Shutterstock Mel Gibson Bill Murray

Ben Cross Nicky Ryan Who was the highest-paid star actor in 2020, according to Forbes? Shutterstock Mark Wahlberg Ben Affleck

Dwayne Johnson Nicky Ryan How far away is everybody's favourite star, the Sun, from Earth? Shutterstock An average of 149,597,870km Exactly 149,597,870km

An average of 185,004,000,000km At least a day's drive away like, and even then you'd need be making good time What's in a Starbar? Chocolate, rice puffs, caramel Chocolate, peanuts, caramel

Chocolate, nougat Chocolate, ham These stripes indicate what rank in the Irish Defence Forces? Wikimedia Lieutenant (Leifteanant) Sergeant (Sáirsint)

Corporal (Ceannaire) Star (Réalta) Are zebras black with white stripes or white with black stripes? Shutterstock Black with white stripes White with black stripes Finally, this is the flag of... Texas Georgia

Puerto Rico Liberia Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are a Golden Eagle Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are the zebra on the left from the question about zebras Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are this all-American hotdog Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are an obnoxiously large Fourth of July fireworks display Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are extremely famous film star Nicky Ryan Share your result: Share