This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State offers 'unreserved apology' for burying asylum seeker without telling friends

Sylva Tukula died at the Great Western House Direct Provision centre in Galway in August 2018.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 7:53 AM
9 minutes ago 553 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4680620
Sylva Tukula
Image: NiallÓTuathail/Twitter.com
Sylva Tukula
Sylva Tukula
Image: NiallÓTuathail/Twitter.com

THE STATE HAS offered an “unreserved apology” over the case of a woman who died in Direct Provision and was buried without ceremony or notice given to her friends. 

Sylva Tukula died at the Great Western House Direct Provision centre in Galway in August 2018.

The Department of Justice & Equality had made it known to gardaí that her body should be released to friends for burial but nine months later, An Garda Síochána told the coroner they had exhausted all options to find a next of kin.

Ms Tukula was buried in a plot at Bohermore cemetery in Galway, yet nobody she knew in Ireland was able to be present.

Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton TD has expressed his “deepest sympathies and condolences to that person’s friends and colleagues on their loss”. 

“It is a matter of profound regret to me, and to the Department, that her friends heard of her burial after the event,” Stanton said in response to questions from Catherine Connolly – independent TD for Galway West. 

“This must have been deeply distressing to all involved and I offer my unreserved apology for the breakdown in communication, which led to this unintended event,” he said.

‘Questions to be answered’

Sylva was a transgender woman who was originally from South Africa and was living at the all-male Great Western centre at the time of her death.

Since details of her burial emerged, there have been calls for an independent inquiry into her case. 

After the contacting the gardaí three times to inquire about Sylva’s remains, the department’s Reception & Integration Agency (RIA) was told to contact the Coroner’s office in Galway who then advised RIA to contact the University Hospital in Galway.

Upon contacting the hospital, RIA was informed that the burial of Ms Tukula had taken place on 9 May 2019 on the authority of the Coroner.

In a statement on its Facebook page last week, local LGBT group Amach, members of which had known Sylva since June 2017, said that her friends and colleagues were assured by national and local State representatives following her death that they would be notified once burial arrangements were made.

“Sadly, we were recently informed that our dear friend was buried by the State at the beginning of May,” the statement said.  

Questions have also been raised over a lack of transparency into deaths of people residing in Direct Provision centres. 

The Department of Justice & Equality has said it will work to ensure a case like Ms Tukula’s is “never repeated”. 

Measures to prevent this include implementing a formal request framework so that friends and loved ones are informed through official channels.

Connolly said she was “saddened and deeply concerned” upon hearing of Sylva’s burial and added that “there are a number of questions that have to be answered”. 

Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O’ Callaghan has said Sylva’s case “reveals an insensitivity at the heart of the state in its dealings with people in Direct Provision.”

Although cases where a deceased person’s remain are unclaimed are “very rare”, Minister Stanton has said, “the Department will take all possible steps to ensure that this outcome is avoided in future and that friends or colleagues who have expressed an interest are properly informed through appropriate communications with the coronial service and by liaising with other agencies involved in this case.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie