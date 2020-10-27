#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

State will not appeal decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to French authorities

The High Court earlier this month refused to order his surrender.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 11:48 AM
14 minutes ago 1,285 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5245823
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

THE STATE WILL not appeal the High Court’s decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to the French authorities to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 24 years ago.

At the High Court today Robert Barron SC for the Minister for Justice told Justice Paul Burns that the State was not seeking a certificate to appeal the judge’s decision. Justice Burns also ordered that Bailey can recover his legal costs from the State.

Barron further told the judge that Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family wanted a copy of the judge’s ruling, delivered earlier this month, refusing the application for Bailey’s surrender. The judge said a copy of his judgment should be made available to the family and to the French authorities.

Bailey has always maintained that he had nothing to do with the death of Ms du Plantier.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie