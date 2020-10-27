State will not appeal decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to French authorities

THE STATE WILL not appeal the High Court’s decision refusing to surrender Ian Bailey to the French authorities to serve a 25-year prison sentence imposed by a French court for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 24 years ago.

At the High Court today Robert Barron SC for the Minister for Justice told Justice Paul Burns that the State was not seeking a certificate to appeal the judge’s decision. Justice Burns also ordered that Bailey can recover his legal costs from the State.

Barron further told the judge that Ms Toscan du Plantier’s family wanted a copy of the judge’s ruling, delivered earlier this month, refusing the application for Bailey’s surrender. The judge said a copy of his judgment should be made available to the family and to the French authorities.

Bailey has always maintained that he had nothing to do with the death of Ms du Plantier.