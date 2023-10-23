Status orange rain warning in place for three counties, as 14 counties are under yellow alert

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning is in effect for counties Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

A status yellow alert for rain is also in place across 14 other counties.

In Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, Met Éireann says heavy and persistent rain with thundery downpours are possible.

Advertisement

Potential impacts from this orange alert will include flooding, dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility and this warning is in place until 4am tomorrow.

Elsewhere, 14 counties are under a yellow alert for rain with Met Éireann warning of heavy rain with the chance of thunder, which could cause localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Across counties Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary, this alert is in place until 6pm today.

However, across Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wicklow, this warning is in place until 4am in the early hour of tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann forecasts that a wet week is in store for most of us this week, with only scattered showers on Tuesday but heavy and thundery rainfalls in place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.