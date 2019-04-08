Status Orange fog warning issued for 18 counties around the country

A STATUS ORANGE fog warning has been issued for 18 counties around the country.

The warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

It kicks in at midnight and will remain valid until 8am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has said mist will thicken into fog overnight and will be dense at times.

The warning comes following a day of heavy rain. Tonight will again see some rainfall, mainly across parts of Leinster, south Ulster and north Connacht.

Temperatures tonight will range between 3 and 7 degrees.

Mostly cloudy & misty overnight. Some rain & drizzle, mainly across parts of Leinster & north Connacht. Elsewhere a mix of cloud & clear spells, with just an isolated shower. Fog will form over much of Leinster, Connacht & Munster, dense in places. 3 to 7°C, in an easterly breeze pic.twitter.com/mhYeV6zHZZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 8, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

It will be a dull and murky start to tomorrow morning in many places, according to Met Éireann. However, it will be bright and dry over Ulster.

The mist, fog and drizzle is due to clear gradually southwestwards tomorrow. Bright and sunny spells will then develop.

It’s due to be a bit of a warmer day tomorrow, with temperatures ranging between 10 and 14 degrees. However, conditions will drop to between 1 and 4 degrees tomorrow night.

Wednesday is expected to be a largely dry day with alternating sunny spells and cloudy periods. There will be a risk of a few light showers in the afternoon in Munster.

Looking at Thursday, the best of the bright or sunny spells are forecast throughout the morning, with a cloudier afternoon signalled.

A few spots of light rain or drizzle are possible, but amounts will be small, Met Éireann has said.

Friday is due to be mostly cloudy and patchy light rain or drizzle could develop in the west and southwest later in the day.