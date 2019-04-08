This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status Orange fog warning issued for 18 counties around the country

The warning kicks in at midnight and will remain valid until 8am tomorrow morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 8 Apr 2019, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 25,741 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4582562
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A STATUS ORANGE fog warning has been issued for 18 counties around the country. 

The warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

It kicks in at midnight and will remain valid until 8am tomorrow morning. 

Met Éireann has said mist will thicken into fog overnight and will be dense at times. 

The warning comes following a day of heavy rain. Tonight will again see some rainfall, mainly across parts of Leinster, south Ulster and north Connacht.

Temperatures tonight will range between 3 and 7 degrees.

It will be a dull and murky start to tomorrow morning in many places, according to Met Éireann. However, it will be bright and dry over Ulster. 

The mist, fog and drizzle is due to clear gradually southwestwards tomorrow. Bright and sunny spells will then develop. 

It’s due to be a bit of a warmer day tomorrow, with temperatures ranging between 10 and 14 degrees. However, conditions will drop to between 1 and 4 degrees tomorrow night. 

Wednesday is expected to be a largely dry day with alternating sunny spells and cloudy periods. There will be a risk of a few light showers in the afternoon in Munster. 

Looking at Thursday, the best of the bright or sunny spells are forecast throughout the morning, with a cloudier afternoon signalled. 

A few spots of light rain or drizzle are possible, but amounts will be small, Met Éireann has said. 

Friday is due to be mostly cloudy and patchy light rain or drizzle could develop in the west and southwest later in the day. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie