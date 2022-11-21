Status orange rainfall warning issued for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange rainfall warning for three south-eastern counties, in addition to the status yellow rainfall warning in place for the rest of the country.
The warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow will be valid until noon today as “some very intense falls of rain are possible,” the forecaster said.
The status yellow rain warning will remain in place until 8pm tonight and heavy rain may lead to flooding in some places.
The UK Met Office has also issued a rainfall warning for Northern Ireland.
Met Éireann has predicted that winds will slowly ease and veer west through the day as rain dies down before the wind increases over Munster later.
Some scattered outbreaks of rain will occur tonight, along with mist and fog.
Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too, the forecaster said.
Tomorrow will see scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly across the east and southwest.
Longer drier spells are predicted too with some sunshine getting through.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS