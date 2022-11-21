Status orange rainfall warning issued for Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange rainfall warning for three south-eastern counties, in addition to the status yellow rainfall warning in place for the rest of the country.

The warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow will be valid until noon today as “some very intense falls of rain are possible,” the forecaster said.

The status yellow rain warning will remain in place until 8pm tonight and heavy rain may lead to flooding in some places.

The UK Met Office has also issued a rainfall warning for Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann has predicted that winds will slowly ease and veer west through the day as rain dies down before the wind increases over Munster later.

Some scattered outbreaks of rain will occur tonight, along with mist and fog.

Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too, the forecaster said.

Tomorrow will see scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly across the east and southwest.

Longer drier spells are predicted too with some sunshine getting through.