Status Orange wind warning for four counties as Storm Franklin set to arrive in Ireland

⚠️An Orange wind warning is in place for Clare on Sunday from 12:00 until midnight and for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo from Sunday at 23:00 until Monday 07:00 due to #StormFranklin.



Wind warnings also in place for NI.



More detail ⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/ZPOi4pzvn5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2022

STATUS ORANGE WIND warnings will come into effect for four counties later today, as Storm Franklin is set to arrive on Irish shores this evening.

Advertisement

Weather across the country today is set to be very wet and windy, according to Met Éireann, with risks of flooding due to rain and high seas at the coast.

At midday today, a Status Orange wind warning is set to come into effect in Clare until midnight tonight.

Elsewhere, Status Orange wind warnings will be in place in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that Storm Franklin “will cause gale force” winds, saying that there will be “severe and damaging gusts”. Combined with high seas, this will cause wave overtopping which may lead to some coastal flooding.

Currently, a Status Yellow wind warning is in effect for the entire country from 9am today until 9am tomorrow morning, while a Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo until 6pm tonight.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow wind warning for all six counties, saying that the strong winds may cause disruption, particularly later tonight.

Storm Eunice

It comes as Storm Eunice travelled over Ireland on Friday, causing thousands of power cuts across the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of 9.45 this morning, there are over 800 homes without power due to Storm Eunice in Kerry and Cork, according to ESB Powercheck. People without power are being advised to check the powercheck website for updates on when their power will be restored.

A council worker was tragically killed on Friday afternoon, after a tree fell on him during a cleanup operation in Wicklow.