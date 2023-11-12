Status Orange wind warning issued for 16 counties with 'severe and damaging gusts' expected

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for 16 counties with the arrival of Storm Debi set to bring severe and damaging gusts overnight.

It comes weeks after parts of the country were devastated by floods during intense spells of rain for the preceding storms Babet and Ciarán.

Met Éireann said the conditions could result in damage to exposed and vulnerable structures and power lines, with dangerous travelling conditions and disruption to services also possible.

The warning is in place for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

It will come into effect at 2am tomorrow morning and remain in place until noon.

Status Yellow wind and rain warnings will also be in place for the entire country, with the national forecaster warning of very windy or stormy conditions tonight, accompanied by heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

#StormDebi will sweep across Ireland on Sunday night & Monday morning



There will be severe and damaging gusts, likely to lead to:



🏡 Damage to vulnerable structures

🚗 Dangerous travelling conditions

⚡️ Disruption to services & power lines



More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/TUuzgodvdg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 12, 2023

This will remain in place from midnight until 3pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Heavy rain and strong winds due to Storm Debi is also expected in Northern Ireland, with possible disruption and flooding to parts of the North.

The UK Met Office said Yellow wind and rain warnings for Northern Ireland will be in place from 3am until 2pm tomorrow.

Today will see a mix of sunny spells and showers from the southwest, with the showers mainly confined to Ulster by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 7 to 13 degrees, with the weather coolest in the north and mildest in the south.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers will begin tonight followed by thundery spells of rain, turning very heavy in places with some flooding, hail and lightning possible.

Winds will also pick up in strength with very windy or even stormy westerly winds developing.

Severe and damaging gusts are also possible, with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees.

Tomorrow will begin very windy or even stormy with further thundery rain in places and the possibility of further severe or damaging gusts.

Rain will clear to the north throughout the morning, followed by sunny spells and heavy showers, with strong to gale force westerly winds expected to gradually ease off into the afternoon.