Status Yellow warning for rain issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

A STATUS YELLOW alert for rain has been issued for three southern counties.

Cork, Kerry, and Waterford will be under the weather alert from 8am tomorrow morning until 8pm tomorrow night.

Met Éireann warns that persistent and heavy rain may lead to localised flooding and dangerous road and travel conditions.

Nationally, there will be a wet and breezy start for most tomorrow morning, particularly in the south-west.

The rain will gradually clear north-eastwards during the afternoon and evening, although it may remain dull along southern coastal counties throughout, with highest day time temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann also notes that very high tides are to be expected due to the harvest moon.

Overnight on Saturday, it will be dry in many areas, although patchy rain or showers may affect southern and south-eastern coastal areas for a time, with lowest overnight temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

There will then be a mostly dry start to Sunday, apart from isolated showers near Atlantic coasts.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in southern coastal areas later in the night.