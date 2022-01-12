#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fog warning issued for all Leinster and Munster counties

The warning comes into effect from today at 8pm until noon tomorrow for 18 counties.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 1:31 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Greebe
Image: Shutterstock/Greebe

A STATUS YELLOW fog warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster for tonight and tomorrow.

The warning will come into effect from today at 8pm until noon tomorrow for 18 counties.

Met Éireann is forecasting that fog or “freezing fog” will develop this evening, and become “dense” in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

“On Thursday, fog will be slow to lift and may linger locally beyond the warning period,” it said.

Before that, it will be dry with sunny spells over much of the country this afternoon, but remaining a little cloudier in parts of the north and northwest with a few spots of drizzle.

Met Éireann said mist and fog will develop tomorrow night, becoming dense in some parts in the near calm conditions.

Most places will be dry, with a few patches of drizzle possible in Atlantic coastal counties, and lowest temperatures will be between -2 to +3 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

