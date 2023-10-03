Status Yellow rain warning issued for Co Donegal

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Co Donegal.

Spells of persistent rain which will be heavy at times are expected in the county, leading to the possibility of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The warning will come into effect at midnight on Wednesday and remain in place for 24 hours until midnight on Thursday.

The forecaster said there will be clear spells and isolated showers nationwide tonight, with cloud expected to thicken overnight leading to outbreaks of rain developing in the northwest.

⚠️Status Yellow Rainfall Warning⚠️



Location: Donegal



Possible impacts:



• Localised flooding🌊

• Difficult travel conditions🚐🚘🚴🚶‍♂️



Valid: 00:00 Wednesday 04/10 to 00:00 Thursday 05/10



Please see the warnings page on https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb for full details pic.twitter.com/RqfHzaAkCQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2023

It will be largely dry elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees and light to moderate southwest winds.

Tomorrow will be breezy with scattered showers for most, but more persistent rain will affect northern and western parts of Ulster. This will clear northwards early in the night.

Though it will be mostly cloudy, Met Éireann said a few sunny intervals will also occur, with highest temperatures of 13 and 17 degrees expected.

Thursday looks set to be damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming widespread during the morning and early afternoon. Some heavy showers are possible, mainly in western counties. It will also be breezy, with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.