Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 3 October 2023 Dublin: 14°C
SHUTTERSTOCK/NIYOM NAPALAI
# Met Éireann
Status Yellow rain warning issued for Co Donegal
The warning will come into effect at midnight and remain in place for 24 hours.
2.0k
1
1 hour ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Co Donegal. 

Spells of persistent rain which will be heavy at times are expected in the county, leading to the possibility of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions. 

The warning will come into effect at midnight on Wednesday and remain in place for 24 hours until midnight on Thursday.

The forecaster said there will be clear spells and isolated showers nationwide tonight, with cloud expected to thicken overnight leading to outbreaks of rain developing in the northwest.

It will be largely dry elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees and light to moderate southwest winds. 

Tomorrow will be breezy with scattered showers for most, but more persistent rain will affect northern and western parts of Ulster. This will clear northwards early in the night. 

Though it will be mostly cloudy, Met Éireann said a few sunny intervals will also occur, with highest temperatures of 13 and 17 degrees expected. 

Thursday looks set to be damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming widespread during the morning and early afternoon. Some heavy showers are possible, mainly in western counties. It will also be breezy, with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     