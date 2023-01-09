Status Yellow rain warning issued for Munster and Galway

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for Co Galway and all of Munster.

The Met Éireann alert will kick in overnight at 3am and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow.

The forecaster warns that spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday will be heavy at times, leading to spot flooding.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Munster and Galway🌧️🌧️

See warning ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/0Zg4g1LSCZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, after blustery start this morning, showers will become mostly confined to the northern half of the country in the afternoon, before largely dying out this evening.

It will be a rather cool day also, with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

It will become cloudy overnight with rain spreading from the southwest, extending north-eastwards to all areas by morning and turning heavy at times.

There will be lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, but it will turn much milder by dawn.

This will make way to a dull, wet and windy start to tomorrow, with widespread rain and fresh to strong south-westerly winds.

This rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west.

A milder day in store tomorrow also, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.