Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of shoppers in the rain in Cork City. A rain warning for all of Munster and Galway comes into place overnight.
# Weather Warning
Status Yellow rain warning issued for Munster and Galway
The alert kicks in overnight at 3am and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow.
1 hour ago

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for Co Galway and all of Munster.

The Met Éireann alert will kick in overnight at 3am and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow.

The forecaster warns that spells of rain overnight and on Tuesday will be heavy at times, leading to spot flooding.

Meanwhile, after blustery start this morning, showers will become mostly confined to the northern half of the country in the afternoon, before largely dying out this evening.

It will be a rather cool day also, with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

It will become cloudy overnight with rain spreading from the southwest, extending north-eastwards to all areas by morning and turning heavy at times.

There will be lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, but it will turn much milder by dawn.

This will make way to a dull, wet and windy start to tomorrow, with widespread rain and fresh to strong south-westerly winds.

This rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the evening, with clear spells and showers following from the west.

A milder day in store tomorrow also, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
