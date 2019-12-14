Status Yellow snow/ice warning in place for the country until tomorrow

Snowy weather on the N7 in Dublin earlier this year.

Snowy weather on the N7 in Dublin earlier this year.

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warning has been issued for Ireland from 11am today until 11am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said there will be wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, with some accumulations on high ground. There will also be icy stretches to watch out for on roads and footpaths.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal until 5pm this evening.

The afternoon and evening is set to see scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow that will move north over the country.