Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Co Wexford

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning has been issues for Co Wexford.

The alert is in place until 5pm this evening.

Met Éireann is warning that this could lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

⚠️Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning issued⚠️



Potential Impacts:

●Spot flooding

●Hazardous travelling conditions



County: Wexford



Valid 13:44 Tuesday 09/05/2023 to 17:00 Tuesday 09/05/2023https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/1UohlGYSug — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 9, 2023

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for a number of counties last night and the impact of this led to hundreds of ESB customers in the south-east being without power.

As of this morning, more than 500 customers in Dublin and Carlow were still affected by the power outages.

However, a spokesperson for the ESB yesterday said that the “scale of disruption has been relatively modest and in line with past experience of similar Yellow warnings”.

ESB customers can call 1800 372 999 in the event of a lightning strike causing damage to any part of its infrastructure.

Elsewhere, the Luas Red Line services between Red Cow and Saggart are currently not operating due to a lightning strike yesterday.

⚠️Passengers please be advised that due to a lightning strike yesterday there are no trams running between Red Cow and Saggart. Service to Tallaght has been restored. A replacement bus service is servicing all closed stops between Red Cow and Saggart. A valid Luas ticket is… — Luas (@Luas) May 9, 2023

A replacement bus service is in place for all affected stops and Luas has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus and Luas tickets are also valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

Maintenance teams are currently working to restore services.