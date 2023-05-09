Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 9 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of thunderclouds approaching Wexford town.
# Weather Warning
Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Co Wexford
The alert is in place until 5pm.
2.1k
1
37 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning has been issues for Co Wexford.

The alert is in place until 5pm this evening.

Met Éireann is warning that this could lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for a number of counties last night and the impact of this led to hundreds of ESB customers in the south-east being without power.

As of this morning, more than 500 customers in Dublin and Carlow were still affected by the power outages.

However, a spokesperson for the ESB yesterday said that the “scale of disruption has been relatively modest and in line with past experience of similar Yellow warnings”.

ESB customers can call 1800 372 999 in the event of a lightning strike causing damage to any part of its infrastructure.

Elsewhere, the Luas Red Line services between Red Cow and Saggart are currently not operating due to a lightning strike yesterday.

A replacement bus service is in place for all affected stops and Luas has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus and Luas tickets are also valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

Maintenance teams are currently working to restore services.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     