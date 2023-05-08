Hundreds of ESB customers left without power due to thunderstorms

HUNDREDS OF ESB customers have been left without power tonight after thunderstorms hit the south-east.

Earlier this evening, thousands had their power disrupted due to winds and lightning strikes and the ESB has been fixing faults around the country.

More than 500 customers in counties Dublin and Carlow are still affected by the power cuts.

While thousands have had power restored, the ESB has indicated that pockets of Oldbawn, Co Dublin, and Tullow, Co Carlow may not have electricity for a few more hours.

“With a Met Éireann Yellow Thunderstorm Warning in place for a number of counties until 9pm tonight, there have been a number of power outages which our crews have been responding to as they arise”, a spokesperson for the ESB said.

“The outages are predominantly weather related and in the south east of the country. So far, the scale of disruption has been relatively modest and in line with past experience of similar Yellow warnings.

“Real time updates are available on www.powercheck.ie and our crews will continue to respond to outages as they arise this evening as quickly and safely as possible.”

ESB customers can call 1800 372 999 in the event of a lightning strike causing damage to any part of our infrastructure.

“We apologise to all customers impacted for the obvious inconvenience caused”, the ESB added.