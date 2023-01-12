Power outages possible as Yellow wind warning in place for entire country until tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow wind warning this morning which will be valid until 2pm tomorrow for the entire country.

Very strong westerly winds are forecast for today, in the west at first, progressing eastwards in the afternoon, reaching storm force at coastal areas of the northwest.

Downed trees and power outages are possible as well as disruption to travel, Met Éireann warned.

The UK Met Office hasn’t issued any warning for Northern Ireland.

Intense wind has also been forecast off the northwest coast, with a Status Orange wind warning in place for waters from Donegal to Mayo.

However, the entire coast is expected to see southwest to west winds which will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 until 8am tomorrow.

Today will have frequent showers which will be most intense across Ulster with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

There will be some sunny spells elsewhere, with afternoon temperatures expected to reach 7 to 9 degrees.

Winds will gradually weaken tonight to a fresh westerly wind, while rain continues with some clear intervals.

Tomorrow morning is also forecast to be rainy, with showers dying out towards midday and becoming mostly sunny for a time before rain returns and spreads from the west later in the afternoon and evening.