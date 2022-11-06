Status yellow wind warning issued for five counties

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for five counties for tomorrow.

The Met Éireann alert covers counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The warning is valid from 11am tomorrow until 9pm.

The forecaster warns that “damaging” gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are possible.

It adds: “A spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastwards on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a weather advisory for further rainfall next week.

It says this will cause “localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels”.