#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

Status Yellow wind warning in place for six counties on west coast

The warnings are in place for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,621 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5731802
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning is currently in place for six counties on the east of the country, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous driving conditions.

The six warnings have been in place from 1pm this afternoon and are active in Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Warnings in Clare, Galway and Mayo are set to last until 9pm this evening, while warnings in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster has warned that there will be “very strong southwest winds” that veer west to northwest and that winds will be at their strongest on the coast.

Met Éireann has also warned that there is a possibility of wave overtopping in coastal areas and said that hazardous driving conditions “are expected in exposed areas”.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office issued a Yellow wind warning for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone that kicks in at 9pm this evening and lasts until 5am tomorrow.

The Met Office said that the strong winds may lead to impacts on travel in the affected counties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Alongside the wind warnings, Met Éireann have said that there will be some showers this evening, with a chance of hail and thunder in places.

Temperatures this evening are expected to drop to between one and four degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie