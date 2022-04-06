Status Yellow wind warning in place for six counties on west coast

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning is currently in place for six counties on the east of the country, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous driving conditions.

The six warnings have been in place from 1pm this afternoon and are active in Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Warnings in Clare, Galway and Mayo are set to last until 9pm this evening, while warnings in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster has warned that there will be “very strong southwest winds” that veer west to northwest and that winds will be at their strongest on the coast.

Met Éireann has also warned that there is a possibility of wave overtopping in coastal areas and said that hazardous driving conditions “are expected in exposed areas”.

It’s the old Hill Street Blues advice ‘let’s be careful out there’ https://t.co/j6JY4w78vC — Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage (@DeptHousingIRL) April 6, 2022

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office issued a Yellow wind warning for Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone that kicks in at 9pm this evening and lasts until 5am tomorrow.

The Met Office said that the strong winds may lead to impacts on travel in the affected counties.

Alongside the wind warnings, Met Éireann have said that there will be some showers this evening, with a chance of hail and thunder in places.

Temperatures this evening are expected to drop to between one and four degrees.