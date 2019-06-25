Trump announces new White House press secretary

DONALD TRUMP HAS today named Stephanie Grisham — until now the spokeswoman for his wife Melania — as chief White House press secretary.

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who has been sharply criticised for rarely briefing journalists who cover the White House.

Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director, the first lady tweeted.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” Melania Trump wrote. “She has been with us since 2015 – @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”