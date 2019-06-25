This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump announces new White House press secretary

Sarah Sanders stood down earlier this month.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 6:07 PM
5 minutes ago 756 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4697434
Image: Jacquelyn Martin via AP
Image: Jacquelyn Martin via AP

DONALD TRUMP HAS today named Stephanie Grisham — until now the spokeswoman for his wife Melania — as chief White House press secretary.

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who has been sharply criticised for rarely briefing journalists who cover the White House.

Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director, the first lady tweeted.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” Melania Trump wrote. “She has been with us since 2015 – @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

